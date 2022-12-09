Brazil vs Croatia FIFA World Cup QF 1 Broadcast TV and OTT-Live Streaming: When and where to watch?

After a riveting group stage and Round of 16, the action now moves to the quarter-finals in the FIFA World Cup 2022 edition in Qatar. On Friday (December 09), the first quarter-final will be held with five-time winners Brazil taking on Croatia, the 2018 edition's runners-up. While Brazil will start as favourites, the Luka Modric-led Croatia line-up isn't a pushover by any means and, hence, they will give a tough fight to the star-studded opposition.

Talking about Croatia, they have been unbeaten so far in the competition in Qatar. Their last defeat in the World Cup came in the 2018 final where they lost to France. They are coming into this clash on the back of an impressive penalty shootout win over Japan. Brazil, on the other hand, beat the likes of Serbia and Switzerland but shockingly lost to Cameroon in their last group stage clash before beating South Korea 4-1 to progress ahead in the last eight. The likes of Richarlison, Neymar, etc., will hope to lead frmo the front versus the Croatians on Friday evening.

Both sides have faced each other on four occasions overall, with Brazil having a 3-0 lead. In the FIFA WC, Brazil have beaten Croatia twice in as many attempts.

Here's everything you need to know about QF1 clash:

When is Brazil vs Croatia match of the FIFA World Cup 2022?

Brazil vs Croatia quarter-final clash will be held at the Education City Stadium.

What time will the match be telecast in India?

The QF1 will get underway at 20:30 PM IST on Friday (December 09).

Where can we watch the match live: Broadcast TV and OTT Channel in India?