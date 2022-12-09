ugc_banner

Qatar FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarter-Final: Brazil vs Croatia prediction, head-to-head preview and lineups

Doha, QatarEdited By: Riya TeotiaUpdated: Dec 09, 2022, 05:46 PM IST

Photograph:(Twitter)

Follow Us

Story highlights

Brazil will play their 17th world cup quarter-final which is also their eighth in a row, an incredible feat given that this is the championship's 22nd edition. Croatia, on the other hand, will play their third quarter-final match tonight. Check the preview, prediction, and possible lineups. 

Brazil and Croatia will enter the match with the prospect of facing the winner of the Netherlands vs Argentina match in the semi-finals. Brazil were the pre-tournament favourites due to their excellent form and strength, while Croatia will begin the match as underdogs.

Brazil vs Croatia head-to-head preview

Brazil thrashed South Korea 4-1 in the first knockout game after losing 1-0 to Cameroon in the previous group-stage match. Vinicius Junior, Neymar, Richarlison, and Lucas Paqueta all scored as the Selecao dominated the Asian opposition.

×

Croatia had a difficult path to the final eight, having faced Japan in the previous round. Ivan Perisic rallied his team after falling behind late in the first half, forcing extra time and penalties. Dominik Livakovic, the keeper for Zlatko Dalic's team, was the hero of the night, and they will be hoping for more heroics as they face Vinicius, Neymar, and Richarlison.

Brazil vs Croatia possible lineups

Brazil: Alisson; Militao, Thiago Silva, Marquinhos, Danilo; Casemiro, Paqueta; Raphinha, Neymar, Vinicius Jr; Richarlison

Croatia: Livakovic; Juranovic, Lovren, Gvardiol, Sosa; Kovacic, Brozovic, Modric; Kramaric, Petkovic, Perisic

×

Brazil vs Croatia prediction

Croatia will find Brazil too big to handle. With a 3-1 victory, the South American team advances to the semi-finals.

Brazil vs Croatia kick-off time

Croatia vs Brazil match will be played on 9th December at 08:30 pm IST in the Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan.

RELATED

It's high time we stop talking about Cristiano Ronaldo, says Portugal coach ahead of Morocco game

FIFA World Cup 2022: Croatia stun Brazil 4-2 on penalties, become 1st team to enter semis

BWF World tour 2022 Final: Prize money, schedule, live streaming & TV broadcast channel

Topics