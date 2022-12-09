Cyclone Mandous updates: Cyclone intensifies, IMD predicts heavy damages to coastal cities

In light of the cyclone effect in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast rain and cloudy weather for Bengaluru. Bengaluru will receive rain until December 12 as a result of Cyclone 'Mandous.' According to the IMD officers, there will be cloudy skies and drizzle throughout the day.

"Deep depression over Southwest and adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal intensified into a cyclonic storm called Mandous. Cyclone alert has been given to neighbouring states and it will affect Bengaluru also", stated the IMD.