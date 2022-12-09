Which is the Best Mobile Game of the Year? Check the list of popular games in 2022

The Game Awards released the list of best games of the year 2022 in various categories. Marvel Snap won the best mobile game of the year, leaving behind everyone's favourite Genshin Impact.

Many fans of the game were upset and there was a lot of drama over this, but on the bright side, Genshin Impact won the Player's Voice Award on Thursday. The show was hosted by Geoff Keighley and the ceremony was shorter than usual.

The moment you’ve all been waiting for, Game of The Year! A massive congratulations to @ELDENRING for their big win! @fromsoftware_pr #TheGameAwards pic.twitter.com/3042IRMEcm — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 9, 2022 ×

Here is the full list of the Game Awards 2022 winners in all categories:

Best Game Direction: Elden Ring

Best Audio Design: God of War Ragnarok

Best Indie: Stray

Best Role-play Gaming: Elden Ring

Final Fantasy XIV took home the award for Best Ongoing, which Genshin Impact did not win. Travellers can still rejoice by assisting this beloved game in winning the Player's Voice Award in 2022. The host even joked that they had to remove bot votes for this category, a reference to the ongoing allegations from and against the Sonic Frontiers fandom.

Best Action Adventure: God of War Ragnarok

Best Ongoing: Final Fantasy XIV

Best Community Support: Final Fantasy XIV

Innovation in Accessibility: God of War Ragnarok