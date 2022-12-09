Which is the Best Mobile Game of the Year? Check the list of popular games in 2022
Best Mobile Game of the Year 2022: The Game Awards 2022 have announced several winners in multiple categories, with Marvel winning the Best Mobile Snap and Genshin Impact bringing home the Player's Voice Award. Here is the full list of the best mobile games of the year 2022.
The Game Awards released the list of best games of the year 2022 in various categories. Marvel Snap won the best mobile game of the year, leaving behind everyone's favourite Genshin Impact.
Many fans of the game were upset and there was a lot of drama over this, but on the bright side, Genshin Impact won the Player's Voice Award on Thursday. The show was hosted by Geoff Keighley and the ceremony was shorter than usual.
The moment you’ve all been waiting for, Game of The Year! A massive congratulations to @ELDENRING for their big win! @fromsoftware_pr #TheGameAwards pic.twitter.com/3042IRMEcm— The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 9, 2022
Here is the full list of the Game Awards 2022 winners in all categories:
Best Game Direction: Elden Ring
Best Audio Design: God of War Ragnarok
Best Indie: Stray
Best Role-play Gaming: Elden Ring
Final Fantasy XIV took home the award for Best Ongoing, which Genshin Impact did not win. Travellers can still rejoice by assisting this beloved game in winning the Player's Voice Award in 2022. The host even joked that they had to remove bot votes for this category, a reference to the ongoing allegations from and against the Sonic Frontiers fandom.
Best Action Adventure: God of War Ragnarok
Best Ongoing: Final Fantasy XIV
Best Community Support: Final Fantasy XIV
Innovation in Accessibility: God of War Ragnarok
Best Score and Music: God of War Ragnarok