'Cirkus will be very special to me, credit goes to Ranveer': Rohit Shetty

As Ranveer Singh, wife Deepika Padukone continue to enthrall the audiences with their chemistry at the promotions of their next film together 'Cirkus', director Rohit Shetty can't stop raving about the two especially his lead actor. At the launch event of the film's song 'Current Laga Re', Rohit praised Ranveer Singh and called him a "generator".

Speaking about his work style, Rohit Shetty said, "He is very hardworking. For this song he has rehearsed for ten days. If you see Simmba or if you see Cirkus now, what makes the difference in my film is his energy, from all other films that I have done till now. Simmba is very special for me, Cirkus will also be very special where comedy is concerned and the credit goes to Ranveer for that."