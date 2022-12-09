Comedian Jerrod Carmichael announced as the host of 2023 Golden Globe Awards

Comedian and actor Jerrod Carmichael will host the 2023 Golden Globe Awards, the organisers announced on Thursday. The award ceremony is scheduled to take place in Los Angeles in January 2023.



The announcement about Carmichael comes even as Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA)- the organisation behind the awards- has been attempting to cleanse its image of being "too white".



NBC network earlier had canceled its January 2022 airing of the ceremony and several major Hollywood studios and actors boycotted the event, as well as HFPA, was accused of a lack of diversity among its voters.



However, in September the network said it would resume its live broadcast of the Globes after organisers reportedly assured them that steps were being taken in terms of representation.



“His comedic talents have entertained and thrilled audiences while providing thought-provoking moments that are so important in the times we live,” HFPA president Helen Hoehne said in a statement about Jerrod Carmichael.



"Jerrod is the special kind of talent this show calls for to kick off the awards season," he added.



In the past Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, Ricky Gervais, Seth Meyers, and Jimmy Fallon have hosted the awards ceremony.

The award ceremony will take place on January 10 and this will be the 80th edition of the Globes. NBC has said it has committed to airing the show for one year as part of an agreement with the HFPA.



The nominations will be announced on December 12.



Following an investigation by the Los Angeles Times published in 2021, the HFPA was criticized for the lack of racial diversity among its members and critics also raised questions over whether close relationships with movie studios may have swayed choices for nominees and winners.