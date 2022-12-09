FIFA WC: Ronaldo reacts to reports of him threatening to leave Portugal squad for being benched in R16 tie

Ahead of Portugal's quarter-final clash versus Morocco in the FIFA World Cup, on December 10 (Saturday), Cristiano Ronaldo broke his silence and finally reacted to reports of him threatening to leave the national squad for being benched in Round of 16 tie, versus Switzerland. During Portugal's R16 match versus the Swiss, captain Ronaldo didn't feature in the starting XI and only made an appearance in the 73rd minute in his side's 5-1 victory courtesy of his replacement Gancalo Ramos' stunning treble.

On Friday (December 08), the 37-year-old Ronaldo took to his official Twitter handle and shared a post captioned, "A group too close to be broken by outside forces. A nation too brave to let itself be frightened by any adversary. A team in the truest sense of the word, which will fight for the dream until the end! Believe with us! Strength, Portugal!"

Um grupo demasiado unido para ser quebrado por forças externas. Uma nação demasiado corajosa para se deixar atemorizar perante qualquer adversário. Uma equipa no verdadeiro sentido da palavra, que vai lutar pelo sonho até ao fim! Acreditem connosco! Força, Portugal!🇵🇹🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/gUeENXSB5F — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) December 8, 2022 ×

Earlier, a statement from Portugal FA also backed Ronaldo by rubbishing claims against him, citing that he remains committed to the team as always. It read, "News released this Thursday reports that Cristiano Ronaldo threatened to leave the national team during a conversation with Fernando Santos, national coach. The FPF clarifies that at no time did the captain of the National Team, Cristiano Ronaldo, threaten to leave the national team in Qatar."

"Cristiano Ronaldo builds up a unique track record every day at the service of the national team and the country, which must be respected and which attests to the unquestionable degree of commitment to the national team. Incidentally, the degree of dedication of the player most capped by Portugal was again demonstrated - if necessary - in the victory against Switzerland, in the round of 16 of the 2022 World Cup. The National Team - players, coaches, and FPF structure - is, as it has been since the first day, fully committed and enthusiastic in building what the country wants to be Portugal's best-ever participation in a World Cup," it added.