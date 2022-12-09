Meghan Markle recalls learning about royal etiquettes after her first meeting with Kate and William
Story highlights
The episodes had Harry and Meghan speaking about the dramatic change that Meghan had to undergo in terms of her lifestyle in order to fit into the royal family. She recalled how she learned the realities of royal life after meeting Kate Middleton and Prince William.
The episodes had Harry and Meghan speaking about the dramatic change that Meghan had to undergo in terms of her lifestyle in order to fit into the royal family. She recalled how she learned the realities of royal life after meeting Kate Middleton and Prince William.
Netflix docu-series 'Harry & Meghan' premiered on Thursday after weeks of speculations on how Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's story would affect the British royal family. The OTT platform dropped the first three episodes of the series which mostly highlighted the early life of Harry and Meghan, their growing up years, and how they met.
The episodes had the couple speaking about the dramatic change that Meghan had to undergo in terms of her lifestyle in order to fit into the royal family. Markle recalled how she learned the realities of royal life after meeting Kate Middleton and Prince William.
"When Will and Kate came over and I had met her for the first time, they came over for dinner," Meghan said in the Netflix series that premiered on Thursday. "I remember I was in ripped jeans and barefoot."
"Like I was a hugger, always been a hugger," she added. "I didn't realise that that is really jarring for a lot of Brits."
"I guess I'd start to understand very quickly that the formality on the outside, carried through on the inside."
She continued referring to the multiple etiquette rules that the royal family follows on a daily basis. Meghan said she had mistakenly believed those were only observed in public.
"There is a forward-facing way of being and then you close the door and you relax now," she added and mentioned that she initially felt that members of the royal family would be more at ease in private but she was wrong, as etiquettes were followed even behind close doors.
"But that formality carries over on both sides. And that was surprising to me," she added.
"It's so funny if I look back at it now because now I know so much," she continued about her inside knowledge of royal life. "And I'm so glad I didn't then because I could just authentically be myself without so much preparedness."