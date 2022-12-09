Morning brief: US sanctions on Russia, China; FTC opposes Microsoft-Activision deal and more

The US plans to impose fresh sanctions on Russia and China over alleged human rights abuses by the two countries. The impending move also intends to target the alleged use of Iranian drones by Russia in Ukraine as well as illegal fishery activities by Beijing across the Pacific. Anti-competition watchdog Federal Trade Commission (FTC) in the US filed a complaint on December 8 that was aimed at blocking Microsoft's USD 69 billion bid to buy 'Call of Duty' maker gaming giant Activision. The Taliban regime in Afghanistan, meanwhile, backed the use of the India-built Chabahar port in Iran and said that it is ready to provide all the necessary "facilities".

Click on the headlines to read more:

The United States is set to impose fresh sanctions against Russia and China on Friday, citing Russia's alleged deployment of Iranian drones in Ukraine and human-rights abuse by both Moscow and Beijing. The sanctions on China will also cite Beijing's support for illegal fishing in the entire Pacific region as well as the harassment of the followers of exiled Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama, Wall Street Journal reported while quoting officials familiar with the matter.

Federal Trade Commission (FTC) in the US filed a complaint on Thursday (December 8) that was aimed at blocking Microsoft's USD 69 billion bid to buy 'Call of Duty' maker gaming giant Activision. This is the biggest ever deal in the gaming industy. The FTC has filed the complaint over concerns that the deal would thwart competition.

The Taliban regime in Afghanistan have backed the use of the India-built Chabahar port in Iran and said that it is ready to provide all the necessary "facilities".

A statement issued by the Taliban's foreign ministry "welcomed" the proposal to include Chabahar port in the North-South International Transport Corridor that connects Mumbai to Moscow and passes via Iran and Azerbaijan. The statement highlighted that the regime stands "ready to provide all necessary protection and facilities in this regard."

The White House on Thursday supported US Congress to pass a law that seeks to eliminate the per-country quota on green cards to allow US-based employers to focus on hiring people based on merit and not birthplace.

The House of Representatives, this week, is scheduled to vote on the Equal Access to Green Cards for Legal Employment (EAGLE) Act of 2022. The bill was cleared by the US House Judiciary Committee in April 2022 and will face the test of Congress this week.