Ukraine to soon get $275 million military aid package from US

Ukraine will soon get a USD 275 million military aid package from the US. The package would enable Ukraine to acquire new capabilities to defeat drones and strengthen air defenses

As per reports, the package could be announced as early as Friday (December 9).

It is also expected that the Pentagon may include rockets for High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) launchers made by Lockheed Martin Corp, 155mm ammunition, Humvee military vehicles and generators.

The $275 million will be covered by Presidential Drawdown Authority (PDA) which allows the United States to transfer defence articles and services from stocks quickly without congressional approval in response to an emergency.

Russia's surge in missile strikes in Ukraine is partly designed to exhaust Kyiv's supplies of air defences and achieve dominance of the skies above the country, a senior Pentagon official said in November.

To counter these attacks, the United States has sent sophisticated anti-aircraft NASAMS systems to Ukraine which have been running for a few weeks.

Washington previously announced it was sending four Avenger short-range air defense systems that use Stinger missiles, made by Raytheon Technologies Corp, and HAWK interceptor missiles.

US allies have also been sending air defence systems.

(With inputs from agencies)

