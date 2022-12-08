PAK vs ENG 2022: Ben Stokes ropes in Mark Wood for Multan Test, aims to clinch historic series win in Pakistan

After an enthralling first Test in Rawalpindi that saw England taking a 1-0 lead, the action now moves to Multan for the second game that starts on Friday, December 9th. England captain Ben Stokes confirms the visitors have roped in pacer Mark Wood for injured Liam Livingstone, who made his Test debut in Pindi.

"Adding Mark Wood into the side gives us the best opportunity to take 20 wickets. That's what we came here to do. We came here to try and win the game of cricket and not be conservative,” said Ben Stokes on the eve of the second Test.

Ben Foakes, who was expected to make a return to the XI for the second Test after suffering from illness, will have to wait for his turn as Ollie Pope has not only retained his place but will also keep wickets.

Backing Foakes to be among the best keepers in the world, Stokes said, “I'll still keep saying that he (Foakes) is the best keeper in the world.” The skipper added, "It must sound silly to not be picking him but you've got to see the conditions we face here. Pakistan is a very hard place to come and win.”

While the first Test was more of a run-fest, it was the bowling on day five that helped England win the match and take an early lead in the 3-match series. Will Jacks and Jack Leach were instrumental on the Pindi wicket, and with the Multan pitch expected to assist spinners more, this pair is likely to wreak havoc.

Other than them, veteran seamer James Anderson and Ollie Robinson also picked four wickets each in the second innings and have retained their spots in the XI for the next Test.