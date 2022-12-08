UK: Medical staff could have 'right to strike' restricted, says education secretary

The UK's Secretary of State for Education, Gillian Keegan said nurses and health staff in the country could have their right to strike restricted.

She told Sky News, "We do have some areas where strikes are not allowed as part of the contract. So, for example, the military can’t go on strike, and the police. There are some people … as a matter of public safety, you can’t go on strike."

Keegan also confirmed that the army wouldn't be allowed to strike, rather they'll be used to carry out passport checks, the Guardian reported.

Confirmation from the educatory secretary comes a day after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak pledged to take further actions "to protect lives and livelihoods of Britons" during the strikes conducted by railway and health workers.

He said, " If the union leaders continue to be unreasonable then it is my duty to take action to protect the lives and livelihoods of the British public, and that is why ... since I became prime minister, I have been working for new tough laws to protect people from this disruption."

The UK has been witnessing a lot of protests lately by workers demanding better wages and working conditions, which seems to continue this month.

Strikes are being conducted for over two months now. In October the Royal College of Nursing wanted its 300,000 members to go on strikes over salary and working conditions.

(With inputs from agencies)