WATCH: LPL 2022 – Seamer Chamika Karunaratne loses four teeth while catching, requires surgery

Cricket has seen some gruesome injuries happening to players over time, be it someone breaking his fingers, arms, toes, and even ribs. However, in a recent instance, Sri Lanka seamer Chamika Karunaratne lost four of his teeth while attempting to take a catch during a game between Galle Gladiators and the Kandy Falcons in the Lanka Premier League 2022. This whole event recorded on camera looked bad, as Chamika was seen bleeding just after grabbing the catch.

During the fourth over of the Gladiator’s innings, batsman Nuwanidu Fernando hit the ball in the air off Carlos Brathwaite which looked like finding a fielder. Chamika Karunaratne, standing at the covers ran behind with two more fielders going for the grab; without much trouble, he did catch it but had to pay a price. The ball hit straight in his mouth, breaking his teeth, four in particular.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE -

Though the sight wasn’t pleasing as he was seen bleeding profoundly, Chamika still held onto the catch and made a difference in the game. He later was rushed to the hospital for surgery and is likely to be back soon.