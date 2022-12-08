Top 10 world news: China-Saudi Arabia sign 34 agreements, Brittney Griner released, & more

In the latest, Russia frees US basketball star Brittney Griner in swap with arms dealer Bout. China and Saudi Arabia sign 34 agreements worth $30 billion. Furthermore, BJP is inching close to over three-fourth majority in Gujarat.

Click on the headlines to read more.

US basketball star Brittney Griner has been released in a prisoner swap with Russia and is now in U.S. custody, President Joe Biden said on Thursday. The Russian foreign ministry said it traded Griner for Russian citizen Viktor Bout, a former arms dealer. The swap occurred at the Abu Dhabi airport in the United Arab Emirates, Russia news agencies said.

For Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state of Gujarat in western India, the trends on all seats and verdict in some are already out, indicating another sweep for the ruling pasrty. It's a thumping win for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the seventh straight term, with official trends from the Election Commission of India (ECI) suggesting a saffron storm all over the state, with Modi's party either winning or leading on 157 of the 182 seats.

Chinese President Xi Jinping began a visit to Saudi Arabia. The visit has been touted by Beijing as the nation's biggest diplomatic initiative in the Arab world, however, as per the US, it serves as an example of Chinese attempts to exert influence.T he meeting between Saudi Arabia and China takes place at a time when relations between the Kingdom and the US are strained as a result of US criticism and Saudi support of OPEC+ oil output limitations.

The government of Australia declared on Thursday that it was looking for assurances from Indonesia that the man convicted of created explosives used during 2002 Bali terrorist attacks would still be under monitoring after his release from jail. Despite staunch opposition from Australia, the Islamic militant Hisyam bin Alizein, known as Umar Patek, was released from prison on Wednesday after completing roughly half of his initial 20-year sentence. The attacks led to the death of 202, out of which 88 were Australians.

An Iranian man, who was involved in the anti-hijab protests sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini, was hanged, making it the first known conviction over the agitation. According to local media reports, Mohsen Shekari was executed on Thursday morning after being convicted of wounding a paramilitary force member.