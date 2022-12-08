IBTIDA - Ek Mehfil to bring the magic of JHOOM for Sufi music lovers in India

Bringing back the Mughal-era tradition of Mehfils and Baithak, IBTIDA-Ek Mehfil, is ready to host Sufi music lovers with JHOOM, India’s biggest Baithak. This after they recently held a successful event, BAATEIN, a soulful experience overflowing with melodious ghazals by renowned Ghazalkar, Nisschal Zaveri.

Reviving the majestic era of old Hindustan in contemporary India, JHOOM will take place on December 11 transcending time, bringing together every sentiment as we delve into the madness of love, longing, and everything else that Sufism represents.

JHOOM promises a melange of the forgotten and yearned for, where what stays with us is the immersive present, a blend of art, music and dance. The evening will be led by Harshdeep Kaur, whose melodies will revive the magic of a bygone era. Harshdeep has sung for many Bollywood films, adding a cinematic touch to the most banal of scenes, as well as on platforms like Coke Studio.

Curators Tanvi and Anubhav remark, “Our endeavour is to revive age-old traditions, keeping their essence intact for a 21st century audience. And also to create a culture that promotes art alongside ‘Make In India’ initiatives, that celebrates our stories and provides the artist a platform to interact with the audience in an intimate setting. Let’s celebrate Ruhaniyat in Raqs and Awaaz together!”

Defining themselves as cultural revivalists, Tanvi and Anubhav created IBTIDA - Ek Mehfil in 2019 as a platform to support the underserved ‘Make in India’ brands, the classical artists and artisans as well as the historical sites, all of which have brought the country global renown. They were driven by a purpose to change the perception of ‘events’ in the city. Because, Ibtida blends together art, music, food, spirits and aesthetics to craft immersive experiences that tell stories of old-world charm and culture, inspired by the creative legacy of our past.