'Avatar: The Way of Water': How James Cameron invented a whole new visual language for the sequel

It is a truth universally acknowledged that no matter what stratospheric heights James Cameron reaches, he will always be underestimated. Days before 1997's 'Titanic' was due for release, analysts predicted that the film will be an expensive disaster. It was not. It became by far the highest-grossing film in the history of cinema. Something similar happened with 2009's 'Avatar'. Critics were confused by Cameron's obsession over the CGI and motion-capture technology of the film, something, they thought, would have no impact on the film's theatrical performance. And 'Avatar', much like 'Titanic', broke the record of Cameron's own film. Yes, 'Titanic'.

And now, with 'Avatar: The Way of Water', history, sadly, is repeating itself. Once again, the analysts are predicting 'The Way of Water' to be a box office disaster that will lose Cameron and Disney tonnes of money. What they fail to see is Cameron is not just making a sequel for the heck of it. He is making a sequel (and several more) because he has more stories to tell in the 'Avatar' universe.

So how did he do that? He created a new visual language for the sequels. He, in effect, upgraded an already state-of-the-art technology.

What was 'Avatar' about?

The movie reversed the alien-invasion genre. Instead of the aliens, it was us humans invading another planet (more accurately a moon) for material gain. On Pandora were reserves of Unobtanium and in the way stood the Na'vi, a tall, blue-hued, and lithe people with feline features who were connected to nature in a way humans had been once upon a time. But the US government, backed by its military with its warplanes and its artillery, attacked the Na'vi after trying to infiltrate them by using hybrids called avatars.

The story explored themes of racism, imperialism, colonialism, and exploitation.

How did Cameron outdo 'Avatar' with 'The Way of Water'?

A lot of 'The Way of Water' is set underwater. And the advanced technology that allowed Cameron to film those scenes pretty much had to be invented. Cameron says, "The stuff we’re working with now is so advanced compared to the first film. He goes on to acknowledge that newer technology and more high-definition visuals do not necessarily translate to a better viewing experience.

"Now does that make a better movie from an audience perspective? Absolutely not. The broader audience only cares about a story, the characters, and how the film makes them feel. I keep that in mind first and foremost every single day. With ‘Avatar’ and where I’ve chosen to take the story and open up the landscape and the characters that I’ve brought in and some of the questions that get asked, I don’t feel there’s anything that I need to say cinematically that I will not say across these four films," he adds.

The film continues the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their children) as they encounter new challenges and undergo fresh adventures. They come across a new tribe of the Na'vi, the blue-hued race of people Jake and Neytiri belong to as well.

'Avatar: The Way of Water' brings back Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Stephen Lang, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Giovanni Ribisi, Dileep Rao, and Matt Gerald from the first movie. Sigourney Weaver also returns, but in a different role. Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, Michelle Yeoh, Brendan Cowell, Oona Chaplin, CJ Jones, and Vin Diesel join the cast.

'Avatar: The Way of Water' releases on December 16, 2022.