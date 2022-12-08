British Fashion Awards 2022: Bella Hadid wins Model Of The Year
Story highlights
Bella Hadid was unable to receive the award personally and her stylist Carlos Nazaro accepted the prize.
Bella Hadid was unable to receive the award personally and her stylist Carlos Nazaro accepted the prize.
Bella Hadid won Model Of The Year at the British Fashion Awards 2022. The 26-year-old model made history this year as she shook one and all, getting spray painted with a dress at the runway for French womenswear brand, Coperni’s Spring/Summer 2023 show.
It was definitely one of the high points of the year making it a viral moment that will be remembered for many years.
While Bella was unable to receive the award personally, her stylist Carlos Nazaro accepted the prize. Bella is currently dealing with Lyme disease and thus couldn't make it to the event.
Bella Hadid took to Instagram to share a video of her pre-recorded acceptance speech. She wrote, “Thank you for the recognition, @britishfashioncouncil and my fashion family. I have too much to write in caption! My gratitude goes beyond words but I tried my best!…. Thank you thank you.”