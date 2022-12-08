Germany: Climate activists glue their hands to tarmac at Munich airport to disrupt flights

Airport authorities said on Thursday (December 8) said that a group of climate activists of the "Letzte Generation" (Last Generation) temporarily blocked the runway at Munich airport in Germany. The protesters also managed to storm a runway at Berlin-Brandenburg.

Four of the activists glued their hands to the tarmac to protest against cheap air travel.

A spokesman for the airport said that four activists spent around 45 minutes glued to the airport's northern runway before they were dislodged and arrested.

The official also noted that the activists have since been taken into custody. As confirmed by the authorities, operations at the northern runway of Munich International Airport were resumed. Notably, there had been no cancellations or delays and flight operations have returned to normal.

Local police tweeted, "Again, several activists have forced their way into the air security zone of the northern runway of Munich International Airport. They glued themselves to a taxiway."

Weiterhin drangen mehrere Aktivisten in den Luftsicherheitsbereich der nördl. Landebahn des @MUC_Airport (#Flughafen #München) ein. Diese klebten sich auf einem Rollweg fest. #221208FHMUC — Polizei Oberbayern N (@polizeiOBN) December 8, 2022 ×

🇩🇪 Both runways at Munich Airport closed because "climate change worriers" glued themselves to the tarmac. pic.twitter.com/pVwMq72jvH — 𝚁𝙰𝙶𝙴 𝙰𝙶𝙰𝙸𝙽𝚂𝚃 𝚃𝙷𝙴 𝚅𝙰𝙲𝙲𝙸𝙽𝙴 (@72powpow) December 8, 2022 ×

On the other hand, "several people" stormed the Berlin-Brandenburg airport, making their way onto a runway but there was no impact on flight operations.

The Last Generation environmental protest group said in a statement that it had carried out the protests in opposition to "a major state-subsidised contributor to the climate catastrophe".

Spokeswoman Aimee van Baalen said: "We can no longer stand by silently as a few rich people drive the world into the abyss on behalf of all of us and devastate our common livelihood."

Last Generation has carried out a series of protests in the past few months to highlight climate-related issues in Germany. Some of their increasingly eye-catching stunts drew criticism from politicians.

(With inputs from agencies)

