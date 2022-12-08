'The Pale Blue Eye' trailer released: Christian Bale stars as detective in whodunnit

Trailer for upcoming period mystery ‘The Pale Blue Eye’ debuted today starring Christian Bale as a detective whose path crosses with the writer Edgar Allen Poe.

In the trailer, Christian Bale’s character has been tasked to investigate the murder of a cadet. He enlists the help of a man who one day becomes the famous writer, Edgar Allen Poe. Poe is played by Harry Melling.

The film is directed by Scott Cooper and will release on Netflix on January 6. It’s described as a whodunnit and a father-son emotional story.

Watch the film's trailer here: