Dharmendra and Agastya Nanda to share screen in Sriram Raghavan's 'Ikkis'

Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda is all set to share the screen with legendary actor Dharmendra. The veteran actor has turned 87 today, and on this special occasion, filmmaker Sriram Raghvan has announced his new project with the legendary actor. The fourthcoming film will be the war drama titled 'Ikkis.'



The film is based on the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal. He was awarded the Param Vir Chakra posthumously and lived an exemplary life. More information about the film has been kept under wraps. The film will go on floors next year.



Film analyst Taran Adarsh shared some photos from Dharmendra's birthday celebration with his co-star Agastya