Dharmendra and Agastya Nanda to share screen in Sriram Raghavan's 'Ikkis'
On the work front, Agastya is all set to make his film debut with filmmaker Zoya Akhtar`s 'The Archies.'
Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda is all set to share the screen with legendary actor Dharmendra. The veteran actor has turned 87 today, and on this special occasion, filmmaker Sriram Raghvan has announced his new project with the legendary actor. The fourthcoming film will be the war drama titled 'Ikkis.'
The film is based on the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal. He was awarded the Param Vir Chakra posthumously and lived an exemplary life. More information about the film has been kept under wraps. The film will go on floors next year.
Film analyst Taran Adarsh shared some photos from Dharmendra's birthday celebration with his co-star Agastya
DHARMENDRA - AGASTYA NANDA TO STAR IN SRIRAM RAGHAVAN - DINESH VIJAN’S ‘IKKIS’… Post #Badlapur, #NationalAward winning director #SriramRaghavan teams up with #DineshVijan for #Ikkis… Stars #Dharmendra and #AgastyaNanda [grandson of #AmitabhBachchan]. pic.twitter.com/XBRHHTeJDx— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 8, 2022
On the work front, Agastya is all set to make his film debut with filmmaker Zoya Akhtar`s 'The Archies.' The film also stars Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Yuvraj Menda, Agastya Nanda, and Vedang Raina.
Meanwhile, Dharmendra is all set to make his acting comeback with Karan Johar's directorial rom-com drama 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani,' co-starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. Apart from Dharmendra, the movie also stars Bollywood veteran actresses Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. He will also share the screen with his sons Sunny and Bobby Deol in 'Apne 2.'
(With inputs from the agency)