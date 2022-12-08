What 'Wonder Woman 3' cancellation means for Gal Gadot's superhero

It appears Gal Gadot will not return in the role of DC superhero Diana Prince or Wonder Woman in 'Wonder Woman 3'. As it stands, the third film in the franchise is dead. This is likely due to the shakeup at DC. The new regime of Warner Bros Discovery killed DC Films and refashioned the entity as DC Studios. The new studio is led by filmmaker James Gunn and producer Peter Safran, who will announce their plan for the DC universe in the next couple of months. And clearly that plan, although it may be in the early stages, does not include a third 'Wonder Woman' movie. What does this mean for the fate of Wonder Woman?

Also Read: Why James Gunn leading DC Studios is a great news for fans

Is Gal Gadot's superhero dead?

Well, we do not know for sure. But it does not look like that. It would be DC shooting itself in the foot if Gadot's journey as Diana was over. First, 'Wonder Woman', the original 2017 film, that is, was a huge commercial success, grossing $821.84 million on a budget of around $150 million. It also received highly positive reviews from critics. It was, in fact, the only film in the DCEU (DC Extended Universe) that was both a critical and commercial success until 2018's 'Aquaman'.

Gadot's performance in the widely-reviled 'Justice League' was praised. Yes, the sequel to 'Wonder Woman', the 2020 movie 'Wonder Woman 1984' divided critics and was also a commercial failure, but the film was also released simultaneously on HBO Max. So, it was expected.

Will Wonder Woman return?

Yes, most likely, and for now the character will be played by none other than Gadot. The character and Gadot has so much goodwill right now it will be wasteful to let go of her and cast a new actress in the role. So how will Gadot play Diana again if not a new solo movie? Here's where the next phase of the DCEU comes in.

Will Gadot's Wonder Woman be a part of Gunn and Safran's era of DCEU?

It does seem so. Gunn and Safran were appointed the heads of DC Studios. WBD chief Zaslav had been looking for a suitable person to lead the next phase of the DC film universe. For almost a decade now, DC films have tried to catch up with the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and have failed. There have been individual successes, sure, but as a unified cinematic universe, DC movies have failed. Analysts have said that the biggest reason for that is the absence of a figure like Kevin Feige (Marvel Studios boss) at DC -- somebody who knows comics intimately and is also familiar with the business side of things.

“Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We're excited to invigorate the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We're excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told," a joint statement from Gunn and Safran had read.