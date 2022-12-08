Netflix series controversy: Meghan, Harry could lose princely status

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could be stripped of their princely titles if they continue to make allegations against the royal family, claims a palace source. This comes ahead of the release of the couple’s much-talked- about Netflix show.

Meghan Markle could lose her princess title, if the King wills. This could be modelled over how the late Queen asked the couple to stop using HRH (His or Her Royal Highness) titles. They were also asked not to use the word “royal” in any commercial branding.

The palace source was quoted, “Charles will be very cautious of repeating the mistakes made with Diana. When she was stripped of her HRH after the divorce, it fed into her narrative that the palace was a vindictive and cruel establishment. Imagine if they did something similar to Harry. He would be able to go on Oprah all over again and say, ‘They did it to my mother and now they are doing it to me.’ It would completely play into their victim narrative.” Former Buckingham Palace staff slams 'Harry & Meghan' docu-series: 'It's all a game for her'