Li Wenliang: People pay tribute to 'hero' doctor as China eases strict Covid restrictions

Thousands of people in China flocked to the hero doctor's social media page to break the news to him. They opened up to him as though they were at the graveside of a family member.

"On the train, I suddenly remembered you and burst into tears. Dr Li, it's over now, it's dawn. Thank you," said one.

Another wrote: "I've come to see you and let you know - the dust has settled. We're reopening."

In Wuhan, a city in central China where the first instance of the novel coronavirus was discovered at the end of 2019, Dr Li Wenliang, a 33-year-old ophthalmologist, was one of the first to raise the alarm. He was penalised by Chinese authorities for making "false statements," and ultimately while fighting for patients, he himself succumbed to Covid. What followed was public grief and rage after his passing.

Next in line was Jinping's initiative to entirely eradicate the virus in China—Zero-Covid. Despite overcrowded hospitals elsewhere, leaders celebrated it as a victory. But as time went on and restrictions persisted while other nations reopened after successful vaccination campaigns, it turned into a nightmare.

Dr Li's page thus evolved into a "wailing wall" for worn-out, dejected people to contemplate after Wednesday's declaration that many of China's policy's most oppressive elements were being eliminated, as reported by the BBC.

People expressed relief and hope as well as pain and loss from Guangdong in the south to Yunnan and Sichuan in the further west.

Also Watch | WION Fineprint | China and Saudi Arabia expand ties

The zero-Covid policy in China helped to keep mortality rates low. Approximately 5,200 pandemic-related deaths have been officially registered in the nation, compared to nearly a million in the US. However, zero-Covid also unleashed painful costs in other ways. There were unexpected lockdowns during which some people had trouble getting enough food. People with Covid were forced into centralised quarantine and separated from their families. There were restrictions on movement and gatherings. The economy suffered.