FIFA World Cup: Portugal FA reacts to rumours of Cristiano Ronaldo threatening to leave squad

In Portugal's Round of 16 tie versus Switzerland in the ongoing FIFA World Cup, in Qatar, Portuguese coach Fernando Santos stunned one and all as the team's starting XI didn't comprise captain and superstar striker Cristiano Ronaldo. A lot was said and written about his absence as the 37-year-old finally made an appearance in the 73rd minute but couldn't make any impact in his side's 6-1 thrashing of the Swiss line-up.

Ever since Ronaldo was benched versus Switzerland, reports have been doing the rounds that the star forward threatened to leave the Portugal camp after not being in the starting XI. During the game, he was seen celebrating his side's goals but was spotted heading towards the tunnel at the final whistle when his teammates were celebrating the victory with fans in the stadium. Now, the Portugal FA have brushed aside all such claims and stated that Ronaldo's commitment towards the team remains unquestionable.

A statement from Portugal FA read, "News released this Thursday reports that Cristiano Ronaldo threatened to leave the national team during a conversation with Fernando Santos, national coach. The FPF clarifies that at no time did the captain of the National Team, Cristiano Ronaldo, threaten to leave the national team in Qatar."

"Cristiano Ronaldo builds up a unique track record every day at the service of the national team and the country, which must be respected and which attests to the unquestionable degree of commitment to the national team. Incidentally, the degree of dedication of the player most capped by Portugal was again demonstrated - if necessary - in the victory against Switzerland, in the round of 16 of the 2022 World Cup. The National Team - players, coaches, and FPF structure - is, as it has been since the first day, fully committed and enthusiastic in building what the country wants to be Portugal's best-ever participation in a World Cup," it added.

After the Portugal vs Swiss encounter, coach Santos opened up on the decision to bench Ronaldo. He said, "Cristiano and Ramos are different players. There is no problem with the national team captain," Santos said. "It was strategic. Players are different. I also started Diogo Dalot, and Raphael Guerrero; however, Joao Cancelo is a fabulous player. That's what I thought for the game against Switzerland; in another game, it might be different."