England receives massive boost as Raheem Sterling set to return ahead of France last-8 match – FA

The FA, in a statement released recently, said England and Chelsea winger Raheem Sterling is set to return to the camp ahead of the quarterfinal clash against France on Saturday night. Sterling was not available for selection in England’s 3-0 win over Senegal as he had headed home because of a robbery that took place at his house. Though his family, which was present inside the house when the burglars broke in is said to be unharmed.

The FA in a statement said, “Raheem Sterling will return to England's World Cup base in Qatar. The Chelsea forward temporarily left to attend to a family matter but is now expected to rejoin the squad in Al Wakrah on Friday ahead of the quarter-final with France.”

England have received a massive boost ahead of their all-important knockout clash against France at the FIFA World Cup 2022. With Raheem now returning and also likely to remain available for selection, the English forward line will pose a definite threat to the world champions. Alongside Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka, and Phil Foden, all three of who have contributed with goals and assists, Raheem will surely be fighting for a starting place. This, however, is one good headache coach Gareth Southgate will like to have. So far in the tournament, England played as a dominant unit, having beaten Iran 6-2 in their opener and then Wales and Senegal with a 3-0 margin.

Having enjoyed their previous outings against two-time winners France with a 2-0 lead in World Cup meetings in the past, England will be confident of ending France’s run at the Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar.