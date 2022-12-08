'Woke V Woke': Elon Musk reacts to New York Times one-day newsroom strike

Thousands of New York Times employees went on for 24 hours- strike on Thursday after a disagreement between the newspaper's workers union and negotiators over salary and other issues. As the walkout raises eyebrows in the media, billionaire Elon Musk has lashed out at the English-language press.

Musk tweeted, "Woke v Woke", after sharing a New York Times article with the headline "New York Times Union Starts One-Day Strike". The post triggered a mixed response on the platform.

This is not the first time Elon Musk has targeted the newspaper. Musk had attacked The New York Times last week for failing to cover the controversy surrounding Twitter's censorship of a New York Post story about Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden.

A journalist from the WSVN 7 News replied to Elon Musk's post and asked him to at least describe the word 'woke' as it can have different meanings to different people.

Serious question Elon: Is it possible that using the word 'woke' to describe anything and everything one doesn't like has diluted its meaning (which if you ask 10 people to define you might get 10 different answers) and effectively jumped the shark at this point? — Daniel Cohen (@DCohenNEWS) December 8, 2022

Soon after this, a woke-describing spree started on Twitter, in which different users gave different responses.

If you ask me what woke is, I'll just tell you to read The NY Times. — kevin hartley (@KevinUltracast) December 8, 2022

Woke means learning the TRUTH about society, it's history, politics, race relations, religious dogma, unfounded prejudices and the procedures and manipulations of institutions and groups that seek control for capitalistic gain. Also the truth about "isms", facisism, racism etc. — Ronald Johnson Sr (@Seraphicideas) December 8, 2022