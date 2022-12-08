'Woke V Woke': Elon Musk reacts to New York Times one-day newsroom strike
Story highlights
Elon Musk made the headlines yet again by commenting on the 24-hour strike by New York Times employees over a wage dispute between workers' unions and negotiators. He is facing a major backlash from people on Twitter over his 'woke' reaction to the development.
Elon Musk made the headlines yet again by commenting on the 24-hour strike by New York Times employees over a wage dispute between workers' unions and negotiators. He is facing a major backlash from people on Twitter over his 'woke' reaction to the development.
Thousands of New York Times employees went on for 24 hours- strike on Thursday after a disagreement between the newspaper's workers union and negotiators over salary and other issues. As the walkout raises eyebrows in the media, billionaire Elon Musk has lashed out at the English-language press.
Musk tweeted, "Woke v Woke", after sharing a New York Times article with the headline "New York Times Union Starts One-Day Strike". The post triggered a mixed response on the platform.
Woke v Woke pic.twitter.com/hmhC5eelik— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 8, 2022
This is not the first time Elon Musk has targeted the newspaper. Musk had attacked The New York Times last week for failing to cover the controversy surrounding Twitter's censorship of a New York Post story about Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden.
A journalist from the WSVN 7 News replied to Elon Musk's post and asked him to at least describe the word 'woke' as it can have different meanings to different people.
Serious question Elon: Is it possible that using the word ‘woke’ to describe anything and everything one doesn’t like has diluted its meaning (which if you ask 10 people to define you might get 10 different answers) and effectively jumped the shark at this point?— Daniel Cohen (@DCohenNEWS) December 8, 2022
Soon after this, a woke-describing spree started on Twitter, in which different users gave different responses.
If you ask me what woke is, I’ll just tell you to read The NY Times.— kevin hartley (@KevinUltracast) December 8, 2022
Woke means learning the TRUTH about society, it’s history, politics, race relations, religious dogma, unfounded prejudices and the procedures and manipulations of institutions and groups that seek control for capitalistic gain. Also the truth about “isms”, facisism, racism etc.— Ronald Johnson Sr (@Seraphicideas) December 8, 2022
Announcing the strike, the New York Times Guild said on Thursday, "Today we were ready to work for as long as it took to reach a fair deal, but management walked away from the table with five hours to go. It's official: NY Times Guild members are walking out for 24 hours on Thursday. We know what we're worth".