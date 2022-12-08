'It was a very...': Federer recalls conversation he had with Nadal while informing about his retirement

On September 15, Roger Federer dropped a bomb by announcing his retirement from the game. Federer, the former world number one, had dominated proceedings on the court in his 24-year-long glittering career. The Swiss maestro played his last competitive match in the Laver Cup 2022 edition, in London, by featuring for Team Europe in their doubles face-off, versus Team World, alongside his long-time rival Rafael Nadal. Now, he has opened up on the emotional phone call he had with the Spaniard as he was the first person outside his family and team to know about his retirement.

Speaking to Trevor Noah in the latest episode of the Daily Show, Federer spilled the beans on his call with Nadal. He told, "This is a very unusual situation for us to be on the same team. That changed the whole dynamics of my farewell. My hope was I could play doubles with Rafa. So I called him up after the US Open. It was a very emotional phone call because it was one of the first times I told somebody outside of my team and my family."

"I had to call him up and tell him ‘hey Rafa, just before you make any other plans, I would love you to be at the Laver Cup and play maybe one last doubles with me. It would be amazing. Unfortunately, my knee is not good anymore and I think, it’s the end, you know? And he is like, ‘okay, oh my god, okay, yeah I will be there whatever it takes’.

"He has now become a father, happy for him. And we were not sure if he was going to make it because of the baby. It was one of the first times I had to tell that story and come to terms that my career was ending," Federer added.

Recalling the magical atmosphere in the Laver Cup and retiring with his rivals close to his side, Federer said, "So when he showed up, and Novak was there, and Murray was there, and Bjorn Borg was there, it was an amazing moment. I knew it was going to be an emotional moment. I have cried a lot in victory and defeat when I was younger, I don’t why, I do it. I am happy because I remember that moment because of it. When I took the mic after it was all over, I knew it was going to be bad, but I did pretty good. I was so happy that I was able to be there in tennis clothes. And it was amazing to do it in London too, where I have had so much success. "Rafa there holding my hand, briefly people thought it wasâ€¦ I held his hand, actually. It was amazing."