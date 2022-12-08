Jaylen Smith, 18, becomes the youngest black mayor of the United States

Jaylen Smith, an 18-year-old created history in the US by becoming the youngest black mayor. The teenager won runoff elections for the state of Arkansas.

The vote count was 235 to 185, as per the Crittenden County Clerk's office, BBC reported.

Smith is not the first 18-year-old mayor in US history. In 2005, Michael Sessions who was also 18 at that time won a race to be the mayor of Hillsdale in Michigan.

Smith wrote on Facebook, "It's time to build a better chapter of Earle, Arkansas. I would like to thank all my supporters for stepping up and getting people to the polls. I am truly grateful for you all."

During his campaigns, he focused on improving the police force, better drainage systems, and addressing the homelessness issue. He also plans to establish a new major grocery store in the city as the previous one closed years ago.

Frank Scott Jr, president of the African American Mayors Association praised his victory and told CNN that he is excited to work with Smith.

"You have to start somewhere - you really do," he said. "I didn't want to be 30 or 40 and become a mayor when I could be one right now."

He plans to study further and juggle the city's official duty along with it and wants to become a prosecutor in the future.

