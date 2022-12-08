Gujarat election results 2022 give India its ninth National Party
The BJP appeared headed for a landslide victory in Gujarat as the latest trends showed the party was leading in 155 of the state's 182 Assembly seats that went to polls earlier this month. AAP' Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said that in just 10 years AAP has become a National Party. What constitutes a National Party?
Sanjay Singh, an AAP Rajya Sabha MP, is not holding back from acknowledging that his party has attained "national party status." The BJP is undoubtedly going to win the Gujarat Assembly Elections in 2022. However, he claimed that they became a national party in just ten short years. He also expressed his gratitude to the Gujarati people. According to the most recent results, BJP has won 131 seats and is in the lead in 25, while AAP won 4 seats and is in the lead in just one of the 182 constituencies.
What is the Election Commission of India's criteria to declare a party as a national party?
The requirements for a party to be recognised as a national party have been established by the ECI. Depending on how often these requirements are met, a party may occasionally earn or lose national party status.
A national party is the one that is present "nationally," as opposed to a regional party, which is only present in a single state or area. The larger parties in India are often national parties, such the Congress and BJP. Some lesser-known parties, such as the communist parties, are still acknowledged as national parties. Being a national party is sometimes linked with a particular stature, although this does not always imply having significant political influence at the national level.
According to the Election Commission of India, a political party would be considered a national party if it is "recognised" in four or more states; if its candidates received at least 6% of all valid votes cast in any four or more states during the most recent Lok Sabha or Assembly elections; if it had at least four MPs in the most recent Lok Sabha elections; or if it has won at least 2% of the total seats in the Lok Sabha from not less than three states.
AAP in Gujarat Election Results 2022 and its rise as a National Party
In Delhi and Punjab, the AAP has strong majorities and significant vote shares. Additionally, it earned 6.77 percent of the vote in the March elections for the Goa Assembly. This meant that the party had already met the requirements for recognition as a state party in three states going into the Gujarat-Himachal elections. To be recognised in a fourth state and become eligible for recognition as a national party, it now needed 6% of the vote in the Assembly elections in either Gujarat or Himachal.