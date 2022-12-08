Benjamin Netanyahu inches closer towards forming new government in Israel

Benjamin Netanyahu moves even closer to becoming the Prime Minister of Israel once again as the coalition that secured the most votes in the elections was able to secure a crucial deal. Netanyahu reached an understanding with an ultra-orthodox Jewish party regarding the division of cabinet positions to reach the majority number in the parliament. Reuters reported that the Shas party will receive five ministerial positions for lending their support to Netanyahu and his government.

"We have achieved another step towards forming a government," Netanyahu told local media.

Netanyahu's right-wing Likud party, along with coalition partners – Religious Zionism, Jewish Power, and the anti-LGBT Noam – was able to gain significant amount of seats in the latest elections. However, they fell just short of clinching a parliamentary majority and that has allowed Shas to assert power.

While Shas will have the choice of multiple cabinet positions, its leader – Aryeh Deri – may find it difficult to become a minister. The politician was convicted of tax offenses by the country’s attorney general and under the current rules, that can disqualify him from serving as a cabinet minister.

However, under the deal cracked by the two parties, Deri is supposed to become the new interior minister and health minister in Netanyahu's next government. If local media reports are to be believed, he can also become the first Orthodox Jew to become deputy prime minister of the country.