Michelle Yeoh reacts to Oscar buzz for her performance in ‘Everything Everywhere’: 'My arms are out open'

Michelle Yeoh is among the actors whose name has been predicted as one of the frontrunners of the upcoming award season, and all thanks goes to her prolific performance in 'Everything Everywhere All at Once.' Looking at all the appreciation Yeoh has been receiving, she may even get her first Oscar nomination next year. During her recent interview with TIME, Yeoh talked about all the buzz that had been in the air and the love she has been getting from around the world for the film is a little "overwhelming." Talking about winning an Academy win, she said it has long been overdue for Asian actors who have never been recognised in the top categories of the prestigious platform. "It shouldn’t be about my race, but it has been a battle," she said. "At least let me try."

If Yeoh wins, she will become the first Asian actor to win the Best Actress trophy. Talking about the same, the actress said that the entire Asian community has thought about her big win.



"I’ve thought about it. And not just meboI feel like my entire Asian community has thought about it. They come up to me and they say, ‘You’re doing it for us,’" she said.

"It’s not about needing it," she added. "It’s that feeling that you don’t have to explain: it’s love from other people. "My arms are out open."



Yeoh has been bestowed with the Best Actress award at the Saturn Awards and Hollywood Critics Association. 'Everything, everywhere, All At Once' has been one of the most talked-about films of the year. The film has grossed over $100 million worldwide.



WION's critic Kshitij Mohan Rawat wrote in his review: "Yeoh essays the role of a Chinese immigrant, Evelyn Wang, who is the harried owner of a launderette." Her life is the very definition of stress. Her marriage is crumbling, she feels disconnected from her American-born daughter, and she is being harassed by the IRS for not being able to explain her expenses. She’s in a soup, all right.



But things get even weirder for her. She is told by an alternate reality version of her husband Waymond (Ke Huy Quan, the Short Round of "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom," making his acting comeback), who hijacks her husband's body, that she is the last hope of the multiverse against somebody threatening to end everything. Read more reviews here.