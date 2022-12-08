Injured Rohit Sharma likely to miss Bangladesh Tests, Abhimanyu Easwaran to replace him – Reports

India captain Rohit Sharma is ruled out of the upcoming 3rd ODI against Bangladesh due to a finger injury, and as per recent reports, he is also likely to miss the Test series, starting December 14th. Abhimanyu Easwaran, the India-A captain who is already in Bangladesh for the ‘A’ Test series could be roped in as his replacement. This could also come as a huge blow to the team in their quest to reach the World Test Championship final – for which they need to win their remaining Tests (2 against Bangladesh and 4 against Australia).

Rohit Sharma, since being named captain is yet to shine with the bat across formats. Although we have seen some glimpses of old Rohit, the right-hander hasn’t really fired like he used to. India, under Rohit, has lost yet another ODI series in 2022 – against Bangladesh this time, trailing 0-2 in the 3-match series; and with him all but likely to be ruled out of Tests as well, the pressure will mount on the team.

On the other hand, the right-hander batter Abhimanyu Easwaran has been knocking on the selector’s door for some time now. Currently leading the India-A team in Bangladesh, Abhimanyu has amassed two centuries in two innings played so far. In the first of the two matches that got drawn, he scored 145 in the first innings, while in the ongoing second India-A Test, Abhimanyu notched up a whopping 157. With this form on his side, Abhimanyu Easwaran could well be on his way to making his Test debut next week.

Rohit, meanwhile, will be travelling to Mumbai to consult doctors about his finger injury, and then based on that, a final call by the team management and selection committee will be taken.