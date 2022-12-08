Can Mewing reshape your face and define your jawline? Here's a quick guide

Every time we pick up our phones these days and start scrolling through our feeds, we come across viral videos by influencers and creators that claim to know the secret to a sharp jawline. And, the only thing that crosses our mind at the time is - "Is this even real or just a gimmick?"

And, when not one or two but hundreds if not thousands are swearing by a technique or product, we tend to get curious. Mewing is that new beauty craze that has awakened our inner Sherlock. It has taken over TikTok and YouTube. And, it has been approved by several bloggers, celebrities and skin experts as the best jawline enhancer and shaper technique of the 21st century.

But, since we can't believe everything that we see online, it's best to do our own research and get to know the real tea. To make your lives easier, we have done all the legwork. Here's a quick beauty guide that will tell you all about Mewing and whether it actually works or not.

What is Mewing?

Even though the hashtag #mewing has over 2.5 billion views on TikTok alone, many people don't know what it actually means and how it is done. In simple terms, the latest interest fad, Mewing, also known as orthotropic, is the practice of placing your tongue on the roof of your mouth in an effort to make your jawline sharper and reshape your facial features. According to some claims, the technique doesn't just give them tighter, more defined jawlines, but the practice also helps them resolve issues such as sleep apnea, mouth breathing, and even crooked teeth. And, that it goes way beyond aesthetics.

Even though it is going viral on social media in the 21st century, it is a decades-old tongue technique that was originated by British orthodontist Dr John Mew in the 1970s. He believed that children can achieve straighter teeth and better breathing habits by mewing regularly. He also claimed that the technique has several other benefits that haven't been proven yet. However, unfortunately, there have been several controversies surrounding his practices. So, it's best to see how people have benefitted from the technique in the past rather than trusting his many claims.

Does Mewing actually work?

First things first, mewing as it's currently being shown online isn't exactly what John Mew intended. The Mew-ers of the 21st century are using the technique to get an instant double chin removal, sharper jawline and achieve a certain aesthetic. They are not concerned about straighter teeth or better breathing. So, if you are just trying to click a good selfie (without filters) and flaunt a sharper jawline in photos, this technique works quite well.

However, just like filters, the effects of mewing are fleeting. The moment you relax your muscles, the appearance will disappear. As for the long-term effects, it can help people get better oral posture and aid in jaw development, but so can chewing gums and eating tougher goods.

So, in the end, the choice is yours, what are you looking for, what results do you desire and whether you have the patience to see the long-term results.

How do you Mew correctly?

Mewing is quite popular among netizens because it is so simple yet promises big results. If you, too, want to try mewing, follow the steps mentioned below.

1. Relax your mouth and make sure that your lips and teeth are touching

2. Now, keep your lips and teeth together as you lift your tongue. Press it lightly against the roof of your mouth and maintain the position

3. You will feel a little pressure throughout your jaw and that's normal. Just make sure that you are not blocking your airway as you breathe

Alternatives to Mewing

Read the entire guide but are still not convinced enough to try Mewing? Here're some alternatives that are proven effective when done correctly. If you want to tighten the area around your jawline, you can consult your dermatologist and get in-office skin-tightening treatments. You can also try facial yoga or chew gums regularly.