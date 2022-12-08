Australia urges Indonesian authorities to monitor Bali bombmaker released on parole

The government of Australia declared on Thursday that it was looking for assurances from Indonesia that the man convicted of created explosives used during 2002 Bali terrorist attacks would still be under monitoring after his release from jail. Despite staunch opposition from Australia, the Islamic militant Hisyam bin Alizein, known as Umar Patek, was released from prison on Wednesday after completing roughly half of his initial 20-year sentence. The attacks led to the death of 202, out of which 88 were Australians.

Richard Marles, the deputy prime minister of Australia, said people who lost loved ones in the bombings were having a rough day.

He said to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation that his administration had fough against Patek's early release and would urge the Indonesian authorities to keep him under constant observation while on parole. According to Indonesian officials, Patek, 55, was successfully rehabilitated in prison and would be help in persuading other terrorists to abstain from terrorism.

Home Affairs Minister Clare O’Neil said it was a horrific day for the victims and their families.

“This is a person who was in the Indonesian justice system. My personal view is his actions are inexcusable and completely abhorrent,” O’Neil said at the National Press Club in Canberra. ”We don’t control the Indonesian justice system, and that is the way of the world.”

Patek was an active supporter of Jemaah Islamiah, which was held accountable for the explosions at the two Kuta Beach nightclubs. The West Jakarta District Court found him guilty of aiding in the construction of a car bomb that was set off by another person outside the Sari Club in Kuta on the evening of October 12, 2002. Moments earlier, a suicide bomber at the nearby Paddy's Pub bar detonated a smaller bomb in a rucksack.

