Celine Dion diagnosed with incurable neurological disease, cancels all upcoming shows

Canadian singer Celine Dion has revealed that she is suffering from an incurable, rare neurological disorder called Stiff-person syndrome (SPS), which makes muscles rigid. The disorder leaves the suffering person as a "human statue", as they are unable to move or walk. The disease is incurable, but its effects can be lessened. Dion shared on Instagram that she had to cancel all her upcoming shows due to the condition. Science does not know yet what causes SPS, but it has features of an autoimmune disease.

In a video she shared, Dion appeared to be fighting back tears and gave in after some time. She said, "Hello everyone, I'm sorry it's taken me so long to reach out to you. I miss you all so much and can’t wait to be on stage talking to you in person. I've been dealing with problems with my health for a long time, and it's been really difficult for me to face these challenges and to talk about everything that I've been going through…It hurts me to tell you that I won’t be ready to restart my tour in Europe in February."

The five-time Grammy winner then revealed the diagnosis, saying it affects one person in a million. Dion added that humanity is still learning about the condition and explains the reason behind her spasms. She further said that the spasms affect her daily life and even her walk and " not allowing me to use my vocal chords to sing the way I am used to."

There have been several unconfirmed reports of Quebec-born singer's illness in the last couple of years. The reports gained momentum when she cancelled her North American tour earlier this year, which was to be held in March and April.

This is the first time the 'My heart will go on' singer has opened up about her health herself.

'I have a great team of doctors working alongside me to help me get better and my precious children who are supporting me and giving me help," Dion said.

Her fans shared supporting messages in the comments to the video. One wrote, "Take your time bby, we are here for you. We always will. We love you!! Take your time pls."