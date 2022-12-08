Japanese institute names frozen food as 'dish of the year,' highlighting change in food trends after Covid

A Japanese institute on Thursday (Dec 8) named frozen food as the "dish of the year." Weird isn't it? Well, it's true.

This decision has been taken on purpose neglecting any dessert or fancy food.

Guurnavi Research Institution revealed that frozen meat and pizzas were chosen as the winner to highlight the changing food trends and living in the Asian country, especially after the Covid pandemic, CNN reported.

The previous year's winners include plant-based dishes or any fancy Chinese cooking.

The institute runs a food website that allows its users to search for the top trending food. It further claimed that the pandemic led many Japanese to eat frozen food, mainly for takeouts.

It also claimed that this frozen food helps the chefs maintain the integrity of the dishes.

The data released by the Japan's Ministry of Internal Affairs showed the average money spent on buying frozen food has gone up by 20 per cent in 2019-2021.

Traditionally, the Japanese would buy fresh groceries daily and make fresh food. However, ever since the establishment of frozen groceries and the pandemic, the option is no longer available.

Currently, frozen foods are available in over 1,500 options to people by Aeon, a leading and one of the largest frozen food grocery shops.

Experts believe that changing the way of living is also a reason for the trend. Nowadays, many individuals live alone and have limited time so they intend to sore in their food.

(With inputs from agencies)

