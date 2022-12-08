Days after researchers revive ancient viruses from permafrost, zombie-like people seen on US streets
Story highlights
Recently, from the bowels of a frozen lake in Russia, scientists resurrected a 48,500 years old "zombie-virus". Now, videos of people behaving in a weird almost textbook "zombie-like" manner have emerged, and the internet thinks that the two things might be interconnected
Recently, from the bowels of a frozen lake in Russia, scientists resurrected a 48,500 years old "zombie-virus". Now, videos of people behaving in a weird almost textbook "zombie-like" manner have emerged, and the internet thinks that the two things might be interconnected
Three years back, the idea of a deadly virus jumping from bats into humans, forcing the world to self-isolate for more than a year would've sounded like something right out of science fiction. Now we call it coronavirus.
What if we were to tell you about a potential "zombie virus" that's making the rounds on the internet. Before you dismiss it as hullabaloo, hear us out.
Watch | WION Climate Tracker: Scientists revive 48,500-year-old ‘zombie virus’ buried in ice
Recently, from the bowels of a frozen lake in Russia, scientists revived an ancient "zombie-virus". Trapped in permafrost the virus named "Pandoravirus yedoma" lay dormant for 48,500 years before scientists resurrected it.
Now, videos of people behaving in a weird almost textbook "zombie-like" manner have emerged, and the internet thinks that the two things might be interconnected.
A video of the incident has already gained 314,500 views and almost 2,000 retweets.
Watch it here:
Brooo, what’s happening in the USA🙆🏽♂️💀? pic.twitter.com/hUJCjZ5Xlx— Oyindamola🙄 (@dammiedammie35) December 6, 2022
People in the video can be seen as unable to stand and acting weird. The video is from Philadelphia, United States.
It was reportedly captured from a car, the "zombie" people can be seen outside a store. In it, two women can be seen moving slowly, with their mouths hanging open, and arms flailing around. You can also see a man stooping so low that he's almost folded over, struggling to stand straight.
While the popular controversy theory is a zombie apocalypse, another theory is that people are high on drugs.
Here's what the internet is saying:
When the zombie virus finally hit— sTaNdArD (@standard_Seun) December 6, 2022
Early stage.. pic.twitter.com/HT1rdVzsr7
I prayed for zombie times like this— Panda Of Lagos&Abuja👑 (@Jide_panda) December 6, 2022
Zombie 🧟♀️🧟♂️ apocalypse caused by drugs. It’s time to apply my CK Zombies, world war z, resident evil and walking dead skills 😎— Jeffrey Chibueze (@jeffreychibueze) December 6, 2022
Zombie apocalypse loading loading 😁😁😁😁 pic.twitter.com/WnlPqLblur— BabaNLA FC💋💜 (@kalu_nnanna17) December 6, 2022
May GOD protect us 😂😭— Toxic Joy ❤️🕊 (@Joy41000911) December 6, 2022
They had the “dont drink and walk “kind of drink— ntshebo_mohale (@Ntshebo_mo) December 7, 2022