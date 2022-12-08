Days after researchers revive ancient viruses from permafrost, zombie-like people seen on US streets

Three years back, the idea of a deadly virus jumping from bats into humans, forcing the world to self-isolate for more than a year would've sounded like something right out of science fiction. Now we call it coronavirus.

What if we were to tell you about a potential "zombie virus" that's making the rounds on the internet. Before you dismiss it as hullabaloo, hear us out.

Watch | WION Climate Tracker: Scientists revive 48,500-year-old ‘zombie virus’ buried in ice

Recently, from the bowels of a frozen lake in Russia, scientists revived an ancient "zombie-virus". Trapped in permafrost the virus named "Pandoravirus yedoma" lay dormant for 48,500 years before scientists resurrected it.

Now, videos of people behaving in a weird almost textbook "zombie-like" manner have emerged, and the internet thinks that the two things might be interconnected.

A video of the incident has already gained 314,500 views and almost 2,000 retweets.

Watch it here:

People in the video can be seen as unable to stand and acting weird. The video is from Philadelphia, United States.

It was reportedly captured from a car, the "zombie" people can be seen outside a store. In it, two women can be seen moving slowly, with their mouths hanging open, and arms flailing around. You can also see a man stooping so low that he's almost folded over, struggling to stand straight.

While the popular controversy theory is a zombie apocalypse, another theory is that people are high on drugs.

Here's what the internet is saying:

