Melinda Gates showers praise on UP government's Coronavirus vaccination program
Melinda Gates appreciated the Uttar Pradesh government's efforts in health and social development in the state, especially during COVID-19. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also invited Melinda Gates to the UP Global Investors Summit in Lucknow, which is to be held in February next year.
Melinda Gates, the co-founder of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, met with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday in Lucknow to discuss enhancing technical cooperation in the fields of health, nutrition, and agriculture. According to her, the UP government's efforts in areas such as health security, financial inclusion, nutrition, education, women empowerment, and so on were inspiring, and UP is a model not only for India but for the entire world.
The UP CM invited Melinda and her colleagues to attend the proposed UP Global Investors Summit, which will be held in Lucknow from 10 February to 12 February 2023.
It was an honor to meet @myogiadityanath & @brajeshpathakup. UP has made huge strides in health and social development. We're committed to supporting the government's vision and priorities. @myogioffice @UPGovt @gatesfoundation @BMGFIndia pic.twitter.com/AzVhzwXiBa— Melinda French Gates (@melindagates) December 7, 2022
Melinda stated in a press release that the work done in Uttar Pradesh in recent years in Covid-19 management and control of diseases such as encephalitis has been exceptional. She also applauded the vaccination campaign, saying that the rest of the world should learn from how vaccination was carried out in UP despite having such a large and dense population.
While discussing deep ties with the Uttar Pradesh government, Melinda said, "We have been working here for a long time in the field of health and social security. It is a matter of happiness that we are able to provide facilities to the weakest and last person of the society".