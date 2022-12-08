Melinda Gates showers praise on UP government's Coronavirus vaccination program

Melinda Gates, the co-founder of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, met with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday in Lucknow to discuss enhancing technical cooperation in the fields of health, nutrition, and agriculture. According to her, the UP government's efforts in areas such as health security, financial inclusion, nutrition, education, women empowerment, and so on were inspiring, and UP is a model not only for India but for the entire world.

The UP CM invited Melinda and her colleagues to attend the proposed UP Global Investors Summit, which will be held in Lucknow from 10 February to 12 February 2023.

Melinda stated in a press release that the work done in Uttar Pradesh in recent years in Covid-19 management and control of diseases such as encephalitis has been exceptional. She also applauded the vaccination campaign, saying that the rest of the world should learn from how vaccination was carried out in UP despite having such a large and dense population.