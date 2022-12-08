Harry and Meghan Series LIVE Updates: Netflix releases three episodes, what is THE FULL TRUTH?

Meghan attended a dinner party with Prince William and Kate early on in her relationship with Harry. At the time, Meghan and Prince William shared a Kensington Palace apartment only a few doors apart. In the second of the six-part Harry & Meghan Netflix series, she said, "When Will and Kate came over, and I met her for the first time, they came over for dinner, I remember I was in ripped jeans and I was barefoot.

"I was a hugger. I've always been a hugger, I didn't realise that that is really jarring for a lot of Brits. I guess I started to understand very quickly that the formality on the outside carried through on the inside. There is a forward-facing way of being, and then you close the door and go 'You can relax now', but that formality carries over on both sides. And that was surprising to me," Meghan said.

