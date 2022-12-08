Harry and Meghan Series LIVE Updates: Netflix releases three episodes, what is THE FULL TRUTH?
Story highlights
Netflix's six-episode series Harry and Meghan will air in two parts. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will give their opinions on their time as British royals. With the aim of going beyond one couple's love story and instead will create a picture of their world and how they treat one other. The series is directed by Liz Garbus and will include archive video, interviews with the couple's friends and relatives, and historians. On 8 December, three episodes of Harry & Meghan is debuted on Netflix, and the series has started streaming. When the second group of episodes debuts on Netflix on Thursday, 15 December.
While Meghan Markle's mother Doria claimed that she recognised Prince Harry as the perfect match for her daughter right away. Doria also said that she was shocked to learn that Meghan's father fabricated pictures before her wedding to Harry in the UK. Meghan expressed shock after learning of her father's absence from her own wedding through a tabloid.
Meghan attended a dinner party with Prince William and Kate early on in her relationship with Harry. At the time, Meghan and Prince William shared a Kensington Palace apartment only a few doors apart. In the second of the six-part Harry & Meghan Netflix series, she said, "When Will and Kate came over, and I met her for the first time, they came over for dinner, I remember I was in ripped jeans and I was barefoot.
"I was a hugger. I've always been a hugger, I didn't realise that that is really jarring for a lot of Brits. I guess I started to understand very quickly that the formality on the outside carried through on the inside. There is a forward-facing way of being, and then you close the door and go 'You can relax now', but that formality carries over on both sides. And that was surprising to me," Meghan said.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appear stressed in the second episode of their series as they sit in the car. Prince Harry said. "There’s a lot of people who think they’ve got such a problem with paparazzi. Back in my mum's day it was physical harassment. You know, cameras in your face, following you, chasing you." Netflix announced the streaming details of the series by tweeting a video clip of Meghan Markle sharing how Prince Harry was late to their first date. She was seen as saying, "You were late. But he kept texting 'I'm in traffic, I'm so sorry."
The controversial Netflix series Harry and Meghan is finally up on the OTT platform after a slew of accusations that the couple levelled against the Royal Family. In a significant part of the documentary, Prince Harry can be seen saying that Meghan reminds him a lot of his mother Princess Diana in the way she conducts herself so far. He said that Meghan is full of care and compassion. Another video shows one of the young children of the couple being shown a picture of Princess Diana.
In episode two of Harry and Meghan's Netflix series, Meghan Markle discussed getting her first death threat. While visiting Toronto, Meghan Markle spoke about receiving a death threat. "I would say to the police, if any other woman in Toronto said to you I have six grown men who are sleeping in their cars around my house who follow me everywhere that I go and I feel scared, wouldn’t you say that it was stalking?" she said.