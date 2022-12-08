'Black Adam' a box office success, claims new report. Dwayne Johnson says 'excellent news'

A day after reports suggested that Dwayne Johnson's DC movie 'Black Adam' may be losing studio Warner Bros $50 to $100 million, a new report has denied that, and has said that on the contrary, the film will earn a profit of $52 million to $72 million. As per Deadline, the reports of the failure of 'Black Adam' are false and the film will also earn moolah from the merchandise. Johnson concurred, sharing the report on Twitter and writing, "Waited to confirm with financiers before I shared this excellent #BlackAdam news - our film will PROFIT between $52M-$72M. Fact. At almost $400M worldwide we are building our new franchise step by step (first Captain America did $370M) for the DC future."

In the Jaume Collet-Serra directorial, Johnson plays the role of Teth-Adam or Black Adam, an ancient antihero who lived in fictional North African nation of 5000 years ago, and is now reawakened. He is an archenemy of Shazam and is expected to face Superman as well. Earlier Johnson was going to essay the character opposite Zachary Levi in 2019's 'Shazam!' but then it was decided to give the character a solo movie first.

Apart from Johnson himself, Aldis Hodge, Noah Centineo, Sarah Shahi, Marwan Kenzari, Quintessa Swindell, Bodhi Sabongui, and Pierce Brosnan also star. The cast is packed with talented names.

Henry Cavill also appears as Superman in the post-credits, confirming that his version of Man of Steel is not yet dead.