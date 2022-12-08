WATCH: An unlikely intruder interrupts Vinicius Jr during Brazil’s presser ahead of Croatia quarterfinal

In a rather strange event that took place ahead of the first quarterfinal clash between Brazil and Croatia, a cat interrupted Brazil’s presser, leaving everyone including winger Vinicius Jr and Brazil’s manager who were among the attendees laughing about it. The incident took place on Friday, December 7th when a cat out of nowhere climbed up the table. Brazil’s manager Vinicius Rodigues without hesitating picked the cat up in a rough manner and rather threw it aside, and then continued with the presser. This whole incident left everyone having a small giggle over it while regular questions continued afterward. In Doha, stray cats roaming around the streets are a common sight.

This video has apparently gone viral on the internet, so here’s have a look at it –

Brazil look to overcome Croatian challenge –

The five-time World Champions Brazil have reached the quarterfinals of the FIFA World Cup 2022 after beating South Korea 4-1 in the last-16 match. They are facing the 2018 finalist, Croatia who defeated Japan 3-1 (1-1) on penalties in the pre-quarters. Over the period, Brazil have enjoyed its dominance over Croatia, having remained unbeaten (3 wins and 1 draw) so far in all of its past four meetings. This time also Brazil will look to maintain its winning streak.

Brazil struggled to play their best XI after the first group game against Serbia due to an injury crunch in the camp. With three of their star players mainly Gabriel Jesus, Alex Tellas, and Danilo all getting ruled out, Brazil will still walk out as slight favourites. If they manage to win, they will reach the semis of the World Cup ninth time.