British Fashion Awards 2022: Florence Pugh stuns in red Valentino gown on red carpet

'Don't Worry Darling' actress Florence Pugh painted the town red in her gorgeous floor-length Valentino gown while attending British Fashion Awards. She dominated the red carpet as she flaunted her sartorial pick designed by Pierpaolo Piccioli, creative director of Valentino.

Pugh's backless gown featured thin red noodle straps along with a long, sweeping train in the back. She styled it with diamond-studded earrings and matching nail art. For her makeup, she opted for dark cherry red lips and soft contour. To complete the look, she slicked her hair back and secured it with setting spray.

While sharing pictures from the award ceremony on social media, she wrote, "WOW. WOWZER. My first night ever at The British Fashion Awards and quite frankly hard to ever top that. I got to give this insanely talented man his award. Truly, thank you for letting me be a part of your family’s moment @pppiccioli, and thank you for always showing everyone such love and kindness. I feel very grateful and honoured to have found a friend in you. (sic)"

She further added in the caption, "Dripping with Valentino red from shoulders to beyond, a design by the man himself. Quite the pinch me moment. We danced, we cheered, we hugged. Glorious evening. (sic)" Take a look!

Replying to Pugh's post, the Valentino designer commented, "Dearest @florencepugh. Thank you for being there with me and with all of us, it was a precious moment and you bejewelled it with your energy and friendship. Grazie from the deepest of my heart."

On the movie front, Pugh will be next seen in 'A Good Person', which is written, directed and produced by Zach Braff. Other than Pugh, the film stars Celeste O'Connor, Zoe Lister-Jones, Molly Shannon, and Morgan Freeman.

She will also play a pivotal role in 'Oppenheimer', which is a biographical film written and directed by Christopher Nolan. It stars Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer.

