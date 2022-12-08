ugc_banner

Gujarat Election Results 2022: Full list of Congress winning candidates constituency-wise

Gandhinagar, GujaratEdited By: Heena SharmaUpdated: Dec 09, 2022, 09:37 PM IST

Gujarat Election Results 2022 Congress Winners List: The Congress, which had a strong showing in 2017, fell to its lowest-ever Gujarat tally of fewer than 20 votes. Long before the election, the party had "conceded" with a demoralised and belated campaign.

Gujarat Election Results 2022 Congress Winners List: Several Congress leaders, including its former leader of opposition Paresh Dhanani in Amreli, lost but its senior-most leader Arjun Modhwadia won comfortably from Porbandar, while firebrand Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani reversed early losses to win from Vadgam. 

The BJP not only improved its best showing till date — 127 seats in 2002 but also surpassed the record set by the Congress party in 1985, when it won 149 seats under the leadership of the late Madhavsinh Solanki, riding on the sympathy wave following the assassination of former prime minister Indira Gandhi. 

Below is the list of winning candidates list constituency-wise for Gujarat Election 2022:

SN Constituency Leading Candidate Party Status
1 Anklav AMIT CHAVDA Congress Result Declared
2 Bansda ANANTKUMAR HASMUKHBHAI PATEL Congress Result Declared
3 Danilimda Shailesh Manubhai Parmar Congress Result Declared
4 Danta KANTIBHAI KALABHAI KHARADI Congress Result Declared
5 Jamalpur - Khadia IMRAN KHEDAWALA Congress Result Declared
6 Kankrej AMRUTJI MOTIJI THAKOR Congress Result Declared
7 Khambhat CHIRAGKUMAR ARVINDBHAI PATEL Congress Result Declared
8 Khedbrahma Dr.Tushar Amarsinh Chaudhary Congress Result Declared
9 Lunawada GULABSINH SOMSINH CHAUHAN Congress Result Declared
10 Manavadar ARVINDBHAI JINABHAI LADANI Congress Result Declared
11 Patan KIRITKUMAR CHIMANLAL PATEL Congress Result Declared
12 Porbandar Arjunbhai Devabhai Modhwadia Congress Result Declared
13 Somnath CHUDASAMA VIMALBHAI KANABHAI Congress Result Declared
14 Vadgam JIGNESH MEVANI Congress Result Declared
15 Vav THAKOR GENIBEN NAGAJI Congress Result Declared
16 Vijapur Dr. C. J. CHAVDA Congress Result Declared

