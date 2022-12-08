Gujarat Election Results 2022: Full list of Congress winning candidates constituency-wise

Gujarat Election Results 2022 Congress Winners List: Several Congress leaders, including its former leader of opposition Paresh Dhanani in Amreli, lost but its senior-most leader Arjun Modhwadia won comfortably from Porbandar, while firebrand Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani reversed early losses to win from Vadgam.

The BJP not only improved its best showing till date — 127 seats in 2002 but also surpassed the record set by the Congress party in 1985, when it won 149 seats under the leadership of the late Madhavsinh Solanki, riding on the sympathy wave following the assassination of former prime minister Indira Gandhi.