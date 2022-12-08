Gujarat Election Results 2022: Full list of Congress winning candidates constituency-wise
Gujarat Election Results 2022 Congress Winners List: The Congress, which had a strong showing in 2017, fell to its lowest-ever Gujarat tally of fewer than 20 votes. Long before the election, the party had "conceded" with a demoralised and belated campaign.
Gujarat Election Results 2022 Congress Winners List: Several Congress leaders, including its former leader of opposition Paresh Dhanani in Amreli, lost but its senior-most leader Arjun Modhwadia won comfortably from Porbandar, while firebrand Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani reversed early losses to win from Vadgam.
The BJP not only improved its best showing till date — 127 seats in 2002 but also surpassed the record set by the Congress party in 1985, when it won 149 seats under the leadership of the late Madhavsinh Solanki, riding on the sympathy wave following the assassination of former prime minister Indira Gandhi.
Below is the list of winning candidates list constituency-wise for Gujarat Election 2022:
|SN
|Constituency
|Leading Candidate
|Party
|Status
|1
|Anklav
|AMIT CHAVDA
|Congress
|Result Declared
|2
|Bansda
|ANANTKUMAR HASMUKHBHAI PATEL
|Congress
|Result Declared
|3
|Danilimda
|Shailesh Manubhai Parmar
|Congress
|Result Declared
|4
|Danta
|KANTIBHAI KALABHAI KHARADI
|Congress
|Result Declared
|5
|Jamalpur - Khadia
|IMRAN KHEDAWALA
|Congress
|Result Declared
|6
|Kankrej
|AMRUTJI MOTIJI THAKOR
|Congress
|Result Declared
|7
|Khambhat
|CHIRAGKUMAR ARVINDBHAI PATEL
|Congress
|Result Declared
|8
|Khedbrahma
|Dr.Tushar Amarsinh Chaudhary
|Congress
|Result Declared
|9
|Lunawada
|GULABSINH SOMSINH CHAUHAN
|Congress
|Result Declared
|10
|Manavadar
|ARVINDBHAI JINABHAI LADANI
|Congress
|Result Declared
|11
|Patan
|KIRITKUMAR CHIMANLAL PATEL
|Congress
|Result Declared
|12
|Porbandar
|Arjunbhai Devabhai Modhwadia
|Congress
|Result Declared
|13
|Somnath
|CHUDASAMA VIMALBHAI KANABHAI
|Congress
|Result Declared
|14
|Vadgam
|JIGNESH MEVANI
|Congress
|Result Declared
|15
|Vav
|THAKOR GENIBEN NAGAJI
|Congress
|Result Declared
|16
|Vijapur
|Dr. C. J. CHAVDA
|Congress
|Result Declared