Deepika Padukone will join Rohit Shetty's cop universe with 'Singham Again!'

Welcome to Rohit Shetty's cop world, Deepika! The actress will make her debut as a lady Singham in Shetty's next directorial, 'Singham Again.' Deepika has recently collaborated with Rohit for the song 'Current Laga Re' in his upcoming holiday entertainer 'Cirkus,' starring Ranveer Singh.



Ace director Shetty made the big announcement during a song launch event in Mumbai, which Deepika was also part of. During the event, Shetty said, reported ET Times: "In the next film we are making in the Singham universe, Deepika will be seen as lady Singham. She is my lady cop in 'Singham' again. We are working together next year."



Deepika will share the screen with Ajay Devgn.



Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh also shared a picture of Deepika and Rohit and wrote, "It’s official... Rohit Shetty - Deepika Padukone - ‘Singham Again’… #RohitShetty announces his lady #Singham… #DeepikaPadukone to be a part of #SinghamAgain, making her the first lady cop of #RohitShetty's popular Cop Universe."