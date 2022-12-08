UN: M23 executed 131 villagers last month, group says govt pressuring agency to publish false numbers

United Nations on Thursday said that militant group M23 has executed 131 villagers in retaliatory killings in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo late last month as part of a campaign of murder, rape, kidnapping, and looting.

102 men, 17 women and 12 children "were arbitrarily executed with bullets or bladed weapons," said the UN in a statement, adding that "Eight people were wounded by bullets and 60 others kidnapped. At least 22 women and five girls were raped."

The atrocities in the villages of Kishishe and Bambo on November 29-30 were carried out in retaliation for fights between M23 and competing armed groups, according to a preliminary inquiry by the UN peacekeeping operation (MONUSCO) and the Joint Human Rights Office (UNJHRO).

Nearby communities of Kishishe and Bambo were at the centre of the investigation.

However, due to security concerns, investigators were unable to visit the villages, so they instead conducted 52 interviews with victims and witnesses in the nearby town of Rwindi, which is roughly 20 kilometres (12 miles) from Kishishe, where survivors and witnesses had sought safety.

"MONUSCO condemns in the strongest terms the unspeakable violence against civilians and calls for unrestricted access to the scene and the victims for emergency humanitarian assistance," said the UN in its statement.

M23 is allegedly responsible for as many as 272 deaths, according to the government. The militia, which this year has taken control of a number of towns close to the borders of Uganda and Rwanda, has denied responsibility and demanded a thorough inquiry.

"We gave our version of the facts. We asked that there be investigations together with us in Kishishe but the UN never came," Lawrence Kanyuka, a spokesman for M23, told Reuters. He claimed that the government was pressuring the UN to present a number, "even if it is false".

