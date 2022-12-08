Iran carries out first execution over anti-regime protests sparked by Mahsa Amini’s death

An Iranian man, who was involved in the anti-hijab protests sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini, was hanged, making it the first known conviction over the agitation. According to local media reports, Mohsen Shekari was executed on Thursday morning after being convicted of wounding a paramilitary force member.

“Mohsen Shekari, a rioter who blocked Sattar Khan Street in Tehran on September 25 and wounded one of the security guards with a machete, was executed this morning," the judiciary's Mizan Online website said.

The revolutionary court in Tehran had convicted him of waging "war against God" under Iran's Islamic sharia law on November 1.

Shekari appealed the ruling in the Supreme Court, but the top court upheld it on November 20.

The judiciary said that Shekari drew his weapon "with the intention of killing, causing terror and disturbing the order and security of society".

The Iranian regime views the anti-hijab protests, which have been spreading across the country for the past three months, as “riots”, and has used paramilitary force to suppress the agitation.

Rights groups claimed that more than 500 protesters, including children, have died, but Iran estimates it to be 300.

An activist said that Shekari was convicted after a "show trial without any due process".

Director of Norway-based Iran Human Rights, Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam, tweeted that executions would start taking place regularly unless Iranian authorities faced "rapid practical consequences internationally".

So far 11 people have been sentenced to death in connection with the protests, which were trigged by the custodial death of 22-year-old Amini who was detained by morality police for allegedly wearing her headscarf "improperly".

(With inputs from agencies)