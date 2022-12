Gujarat Election Results 2022: Full list of BJP winning candidates with constituencies

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday posted a historic victory in Gujarat and stormed back to power with a thumping majority, winning 156 seats in the 182-member state assembly and a seventh term, equalling the Left Front's record in West Bengal. The Congress party finished second, winning 17 seats, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) made its debut with five seats.

Independents won three seats and the Samajwadi Party also registered a solitary win. The BJP improved its vote share to 52.5 per cent from 49 per cent last time. The BJP not only improved its best showing till date — 127 seats in 2002, but also surpassed the record set by the Congress party in 1985, when it won 149 seats under the leadership of late Madhavsinh Solanki, riding on the sympathy wave following the assassination of former prime minister Indira Gandhi.