Canada PM Trudeau vows to review police radio deal awarded to company with links to China

Amid concerns about potential Chinese access to Royal Canadian Mounted Police communications, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has vowed to review a contract awarded to a firm with links to China to supply and maintain police radios. China's Hytera Communications controls Canada's Sinclair Technologies which was given the half-million dollar contract for a radio frequency filtering system to prevent eavesdropping.

Notably, the Shenzen-based company is partly owned by the Chinese government and blacklisted by the United States over security concerns.

"I find it disconcerting," Trudeau told a news conference on the sidelines of a biodiversity conference in Montreal co-hosted by Canada and China.

Trudeau noted that Canadian security agencies have been regularly warning about "foreign interference in our institutions and our structures". Meanwhile, officials are "signing contracts that have questionable levels of security for our operations and our national security institutions like the RCMP".

"We're going to be following up on this," he said. Trudeau also promised to ensure that communications technology used by the government and its agencies is secure.

"The government must also make sure that Canada is not signing contracts with the lowest bidder that then turn around and leave us exposed to security flaws," he said.

Hytera was banned by the US Federal Communications Commission in 2021 on security grounds. The body said that the company was among several Chinese firms that pose a national security risk. Huawei is also on the same list and banned by Canada as well.

Hytera has also been accused of conspiring to steal trade secrets from US telecommunications company Motorola Solutions.

Federal procurement officials told public broadcaster Radio-Canada that national security didn't take into consideration its decision to award the contract. The RCMP said it was confident the system, which was already being installed, would remain secure.

(With inputs from agencies)

