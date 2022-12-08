Paris Hilton opens up about IVF journey: 'Got all eggs stocked, ready during pandemic'

Paris Hilton and her husband Carter Reum are ready to embrace parenthood with open arms. In a recent interview, the 41-year-old socialite revealed that she began her IVF process during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and she is super excited to expand her family in the coming years.

Speaking to People on Wednesday at The Hollywood Reporter's Women in Entertainment Gala, Hilton spoke about her motherhood plans. She shared that she wanted to enjoy the first year of her marriage just with her husband and now that they have celebrated their first wedding anniversary, she is ready to become a mother and welcome a little munchkin to her home.

"We started going and doing it like a few months in because the world was shut down," Hilton told the publication. "We knew we wanted to start a family, and I was like, 'This is perfect timing. Usually, I'm on a plane 250 days out of the year, and let's just get all of the eggs stocked and ready,' and we have tons of them just waiting."

The pair tied the knot in November 2021. Last month, they marked one year of marital bliss with an intimate celebration. They jetted off to a beautifully secluded getaway location at the Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi located on a private island in the Indian Ocean.

Further, sharing why she didn't start the IVF process earlier, she said, "We really wanted to enjoy our first year of marriage together as a couple, you know, before bringing kids into the mix. So now that we just had our year anniversary, I can't wait for 2023."

Reum already has a daughter whom he shares with former reality star Laura Bellizzi.

When asked about the biggest takeaway from the first year of marriage with Reum, Hilton replied, "I'm just so happy. He's so kind and so loyal and sweet and funny and brilliant. He's just my perfect person, and I just adore him so much. He just makes me feel like a princess every single day, and I'm so excited for our family starting next year."

Hilton and Reum tied the knot at a private estate, surrounded by close friends and family. Kim Kardashian, Paula Abdul, and Kyle Richards were in attendance.

