Cirkus: Deepika Padukone is back as Meenamma for 'Current Laga Re', watch video

Who all remember Meenamma in 'Chennai Express'? Deepika Padukone channelizes the popular character once again for a new song called 'Current Laga Re' in the film 'Cirkus' which stars her husband, actor Ranveer Singh in the lead.



The makers of 'Cirkus' released the first track from the film on Thursday and it is an absolute treat. The track features star couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone dancing their hearts out. The track begins with Deepika Padukone ruling the dance floor matched by Ranveer Singh's energy and the star couple's electrifying chemistry.

Ever since the audience saw a glimpse of her in the trailer of Rohit Shetty's 'Cirkus', they were eagerly waiting for the song to release. Deepika's short cameo in the trailer as well had broken the internet and the song is all set to do the same.

Watch the song here:

Though it's a special cameo by Deepika for just the song in the film, everybody has been busy talking only about her throughout.



The film has Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez as the female leads. 'Cirkus' will have Ranveer Singh in a double role for the first time. The film hits theatres on December 23.

The song is Deepika and Rohit Shetty's second collaboration. Reports also state that Deepika is all set to feature as a cop in 'Singham 3' although no official announcement has been made on it so far.